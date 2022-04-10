Local briefs

Storm open playoffs against Marksmen

After clinching the first playoff berth in franchise history more than a month ago, the Quad City Storm finally know who they will be facing in the first round.

The fifth-seeded Storm open up the SPHL postseason at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the TaxSlayer Center against the No. 4 seed Fayetteville Marksmen in a best-of-three series.

The first 1,000 fans receive a black T-shirt and rally towel and there will be $1 beers.

Game 2 is Friday at 6 p.m. and Game 3, if necessary, is at 5 p.m.., both at Fayetteville.

The Storm finished the regular season with 73 points, nine behind the Marksmen, who won eight of their final 10 games.

The Storm and the Marksmen met three times in the regular season, all down in Fayetteville. The Marksmen won two out of three.

Tickets are available online at quadcitystorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.

Lawrence to head Augie golf

Tom Lawrence has been named the Director of Golf at Augustana College, handling the management and oversight of the men's and women's golf programs.

Lawrence has led the Vikings' women's program for the past nine years and the move to a staffing model used by three other College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin programs comes as current men's coach Paul Del Vecchio, plans to step down following the current season due to family and work commitments.

Augie wrestlers recognized

Five members of the Augustana wrestling team have been named by the National Wrestling Coaches Association as Division III Scholar all-Americans, recognizing their performance in the classroom.

The Vikings' Jacob Badger, Trevor Boryla, Clay DeBaillie, Daniel Skold and Josh Woodrey are among 451 wrestlers from 90 NCAA Division III programs to receive the academic all-American recognition.

The Augustana program also landed a spot as a NWCA Top 30 scholar all-American team, finishing 20th among Division III programs with combined grade-point average of 3.553.

