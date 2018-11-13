Storm make roster moves
The Quad-City Storm added forward Tommy Tsicos to their roster after Tsicos was released by the ECHL's Worcester Railers last week.
Tsicos signed with the Storm in September before receiving a professional tryout agreement with the Railers. He didn't register a point in four games with the Railers this season. He played 24 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League last year, scoring two goals and adding two assists.
The Storm also placed defenseman Jake Schultz on the 21-day injured reserve and forward Vinny Caligiuri on the 30-day IR.
