Six Vikings earn academic honors
Six members of the Augustana men's track and field program have earned all-academic honors from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and with a team grade-point average of 3.24, coach Paul Olsen's final team has been named as an all-academic team.
Four seniors from last spring's team, Travon Aldridge of Rock Island, Kevin Barbian of Libertyville, Illinois, Kyle Hucker of Wauconda, Illinois and Jeffrey Swanson of Winnebago Illinois, join two juniors, Cody Wheeler of East Moline and Bradon Wilkerson of Stelle, Illinois, in earning all-academic recognition.
Five Augustana women recognized
Five members of the Augustana women's track and field program have been selected by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to receive all-academic recognition.
The Vikings' Valeria Melo, a senior last season from Lisle, Illinois and junior Mackenzie Butcher of Colorado Springs, Colorado, joined sophomores Madi Glatz of Morton, Illinois, Sofia Wajner of Naples, Florida and Leah Flanagan of Hartford, Wisconsin, in receiving individual recognition.
Storm sign pair
The Quad-City Storm announced they signed goaltender Peter Di Salvo and forward Austin Hervey to professional tryout agreements Monday.
Di Salvo, 27, is entering his sixth professional season split between three leagues, the majority with the Southern Professional Hockey League.
Di Salvo, an Oakville, Ontario native split last season between the Fayetteville Marksmen, the Peoria Rivermen and the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, with a 3.16 goals against average and a .896 save percentage in 35 games.
In 128 career SPHL games, Di Salvo is 73-35-11 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He's also played in 15 ECHL games in his career.
"Peter is a proven, veteran goalie who can steal a game for the team and win a championship in this league," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "He brings leadership and a growing mentality to the rink every day."
Hervey, 25, played in 55 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears last season, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists while posting a minus-8 rating.
The Brighton, Michigan native played in five ECHL games in 2017, scoring one goal and adding one assist with the Indy Fuel.
Hervey is one of the six players the Storm selected in the SPHL expansion draft in June.
"Austin is one of the players we were adamant about getting in the expansion draft and is an intense power forward that brings size and a scorer's touch," Pszenyczny said.
