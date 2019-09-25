Iowa basketball tickets on sale
The University of Iowa has announced ticket information for the upcoming men’s basketball season.
Season tickets for the general public ($365), faculty and staff ($315) and students ($75) currently are on sale through the athletic ticket office.
Iowa's Fight For Iowa Mobile Pass ($199), which is a full-season mobile ticket, also is available for purchase. Visit Hawkeyesports.com/FightForIowa for more information.
Mini ticket plans will go on sale to the general public next Tuesday. Current season ticket-holders and donors will receive an email for a special pre-sale of all packages and single-game tickets between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9. Single-game tickets to all games will be available for the general public to purchase beginning Oct. 15.
Spelhaug a Campbell semifinalist
Former Pleasant Valley athlete Ryan Spelhaug, now a senior at Northwest Missouri State, was named Wednesday as one of 185 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Spelhaug, an offensive lineman, was one of only 19 players on the list from NCAA Division II schools.
Iowa State's Ray Lima, Illinois' Dre Brown and Augustana's Luke Sawicki also were named semifinalists for the award, which is presented by the National Football Foundation and the College Football Hall of Fame to the top scholar-athlete from all levels of college football.
Candidates must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale and have outstanding football ability as well as strong leadership and citizenship traits.
The list will be trimmed to a group of 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, with each of those individuals receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and an invitation to attend an awards banquet in December where the winner will receive the Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Storm re-sign Mulder
The Quad-City Storm announced they have re-signed goaltender Ryan Mulder to their training camp roster.
Mulder, 26, returns to the Storm after playing in 14 games with the team last year. The Ottawa native went 3-8-2 with a 4.25 goals against average and a .890 save percentage last year.
Mulder also played two games with the Peoria Rivermen, going 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals against average and a .953 save percentage.
Mulder is the third goaltender signed to the training camp roster, joining Peter Di Salvo and Henry Dill. The Storm open camp on Oct. 9.
