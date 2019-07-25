Smith-Marsette on Hornung list
Iowa junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette was named Thursday to the watch list for the 2019 Paul Hornung Award.
The award is presented to the most versatile player in college football by the Louisville Sports Commission and is named after 1956 Heisman winner Paul Hornung.
Smith-Marsette led the Big Ten and ranked second nationally last season with an average of 29.5 yards on kickoff returns. He also caught 23 passes for 361 yards and three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes.
Lima makes Wuerffel list
Ray Lima, a senior defensive lineman on the Iowa State football team, was named Thursday to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy.
The award is presented to the nation's best college football player who combined exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
A two-time all-Big 12 selection and an academic all-conference selection, Lima leads ISU football players with performing 80 hours of community service over the past two years.
His involvement includes participating in school read-a-thons, hospital visits, Wounded Warrior projects, nursing home visits, Boys and Girls Club events, Dance Marathon, a Soles4Souls shoe drive and the Stay-a-Breast fundraiser.
ISU, Auburn to meet in challenge
The Iowa State men's basketball team will face Auburn in the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge, traveling to face an opponent which reached the Final Four last season on Jan. 25.
Coach Bruce Pearl's team lost its top three scorers from a 30-10 team. The starting time and television information for the game will be announced at a later date.
