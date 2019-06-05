Astros take Hawkeye pitcher
Iowa pitcher Cole McDonald was selected by Houston on Wednesday in the 15th round of the Major League baseball draft.
The senior right-hander from New Hampton, Iowa, was the only Hawkeye chosen in the three-day, 40-round draft and is the 10th pitcher to be drafted during coach Rick Heller's six seasons at Iowa.
McDonald was the Hawkeyes' series-opening starter, finishing 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA in 15 starts. He led Iowa with 83 strikeouts over 89 innings.
Illinois finished with six players drafted, including four taken Wednesday.
Shortstop Ben Troika was picked in the 11th round by the Rays, pitcher Cyrillo Watson in the 23rd round by the Dodgers, pitcher Quinten Sefcik in the 24th round by the Reds and outfielder Zac Taylor in the 25th round by the Cubs.
Irish all-American to speak in Q-C
Reggie Brooks, an all-American running back at Notre Dame from 1989-92, will be the featured speaker at the Notre Dame Night Dinner hosted by the Notre Dame Club of the Quad-Cities.
The event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26, at the Champions Club at Modern Woodmen Park.
Now working as the first-year director of student-athlete alumni relations and engagement at his alma mater, Brooks will give a campus update and is expected to answer questions on a variety topics related to campus life, athletics, campus development and his accomplishments while playing for coach Lou Holtz.
The Quad-Cities event begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour followed by a casual dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 per person with a $5 discount for alumni in the classes of 2009-19 and their guests. Two tickets to the Notre Dame-Southern Cal football game will be raffled at the event.
Tickets must be ordered by noon on June 14 and are available through the NDQC Club Facebook page or via written request by sending a check made out to ND Club of the QC to Sarah Balkovek, 904 27th Ave., Moline, IL 61265.
For additional information, contact events.qcnd@gmail.com.
