local briefs

Illini transfer granted eligibility

Eva Rubin, a center on the Illinois women's basketball team, has been given an NCAA waiver of the transfer residence requirement which grants her immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

The 6-foot-5 junior transferred to Illinois from Arizona State last season and sat out the 2020 spring semester. The NCAA decision will allow the former all-state selection from Homewood-Flossmoor to take the court at the start of the season rather than having to sit out the fall semester.

"Eva will strengthen our frontcourt with her size and presence in the post, and also will impact her teammates with her maturity and experience competing at this level,'' Fighting Illini coach Nancy Fahey said.

Rubin averaged 1.8 points in a reserve role while playing in 22 games over two seasons with the Sun Devils.

