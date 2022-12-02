Local briefs

Genesis Shootout pairings released

The pairings for this year's Genesis Shootout boys basketball event were released Friday afternoon.

Defending Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Pleasant Valley and Illinois Class 4A second-ranked Moline will face off in the marquee game at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Augustana College's Carver Center.

The seven-game event begins at 10 a.m. with Davenport Central against Alleman, followed by Davenport North and Geneseo at 11:30 a.m. Assumption faces Sterling in the 1:15 p.m. contest and North Scott meets Galesburg at 2:45 p.m.

Davenport West plays United Township at 4:15 p.m. and Bettendorf squares off against Rock Island in the penultimate game at 6 p.m.

Iowa has won the last six Genesis Shootouts, including by a 4-3 margin last year.