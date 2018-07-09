Burrage joins staff at DMACC
Des Moines Area Community College has announced the addition of former United Township High School star Kannon Burrage as an assistant coach.
Burrage, who played for DMACC from 2009 to 2011, began his duties July 2. He returns to DMACC after completing a five-year professional playing career.
Burrage was a two-time All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) player, being named to the first team in his sophomore season after leading the league in scoring with a 20.7 average. He later transferred to the Texas-San Antonio and averaged 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game in two years there.
After graduation from UTSA, Burrage played professionally in Slovenia, Singapore, Thailand and Australia. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the Singapore Basketball League in 2015.
