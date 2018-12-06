Creamer leaves Hawkeye program
Trey Creamer, a reserve defensive back on the Iowa football team, announced Friday plans to leave the Hawkeye program.
"I will forever be grateful for the opportunities the University of Iowa has given me to learn and grow on and off the field,'' Creamer wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter.
"I would like to thank the football program and the coaches for pushing me to consistently develop and mature as an athlete. As I walk away from Hawkeye Nation, I will remain grateful for all of the lifelong friendships I have made and the lessons I have learned.''
Creamer, a redshirt freshman, saw action primarily on special teams this season for Iowa.
Hockenson named all-American
Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson was named Thursday night as a second-team choice on the Walter Camp all-American football team, the fifth straight year the Hawkeyes have had a player make the Walter Camp team.
The sophomore from Chariton, Iowa, leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also ran for one score during the Hawkeyes' 8-4 season.
Hockenson will receive his Walter Camp award during a ceremony at Yale on the weekend of Jan. 10.
Sacia finalist for Gagliardi Trophy
Wartburg senior quarterback and North Scott graduate Matt Sacia is one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in Division III.
It is the second consecutive year Sacia has been selected as one of the finalists. Shenandoah University quarterback Hayden Bauserman, Trine running back Lamar Carswell and St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann are the other finalists.
Sacia, the Iowa Conference Offensive MVP for a second straight year, leaves as the Knights' career leader in completions (688), touchdown passes (93), completion percentage (66.2) and passing yards per game (245.1). He is second all-time in passing yards at Wartburg with 9,069.
The Gagliardi Trophy recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service. The winner will be announced by D3football.com on Dec. 14 prior to the national championship game.
Hawkeyes' Epenesa named finalist
A.J. Epenesa, a sophomore defensive end on the Iowa football team, was named Thursday as one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year Award.
Presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity, Epenesa is joined on the list of finalists by Notre Dame defensive back Alohi Gilman, Oklahoma offensive lineman Dru Samia, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua.
Epenesa earned first team all-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches after sharing the Big Ten lead with 9.5 sacks among his 35 tackles this season. He leads Iowa with 15.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Epenesa also broke up three passes and returned a fumble he forced for a touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.