local briefs

The team, which features Davenport's Kevin McKee, swept through the preliminary stages with wins over Russia, Czech Republic and Canada, outscoring their opponents 15-1 in the process.

The U.S. then beat the Czech Republic 8-0 in the semifinals, with McKee being named player of the game after scoring two goals and adding an assist in the contest.

Over the five games, McKee scored four goals and added two assists for six points.

Ferguson honored by ARC

Former Riverdale High School athlete Caroline Ferguson was named the American Rivers Conference indoor track and field athlete of the week.

Ferguson, a junior at the University of Dubuque, recorded the best shot put mark in NCAA Division III this season with a throw of 13.88 meters at Dubuque’s Battle of the Bluff, She also was second in the weight throw with a mark of 15.73 meters, which ranks among the top 10 nationally in D-III.

