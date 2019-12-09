local briefs

Cyclones' Bolton recognized
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton was named Monday as the newcomer of the week in the Big 12 after averaging 18 points in a pair of wins last week.
Bolton had 17 points and a career-high eight rebounds in the Cyclones' win over 16th-ranked Seton Hall on Sunday after scoring 19 points in a victory over Kansas City.
ISU's Kolar earns academic honor
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar was named Monday as a first-team NCAA Division I academic all-American as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The sophomore from Norman, Oklahoma, leads all Big 12 tight ends with 48 receptions, 675 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. His receiving yardage average of 56.3 per game and seven touchdown catches rank in the top nationally among Football Bowl Subdivision tight ends.
Kolar carries a 3.98 grade-point average in the classroom, majoring in mechanical engineering.
He is the first ISU football player to earn first-team academic all-American honors since Jordan Carstens in 2002.
McKee, U.S. sled team win cup
The U.S. national sled hockey team won its sixth straight Para Hockey Cup title with a 2-1 win over Canada at the Paradise Double Ice Complex Saturday in Paradise, Newfoundland.
The team, which features Davenport's Kevin McKee, swept through the preliminary stages with wins over Russia, Czech Republic and Canada, outscoring their opponents 15-1 in the process.
The U.S. then beat the Czech Republic 8-0 in the semifinals, with McKee being named player of the game after scoring two goals and adding an assist in the contest.
Over the five games, McKee scored four goals and added two assists for six points.
Ferguson honored by ARC
Former Riverdale High School athlete Caroline Ferguson was named the American Rivers Conference indoor track and field athlete of the week.
Ferguson, a junior at the University of Dubuque, recorded the best shot put mark in NCAA Division III this season with a throw of 13.88 meters at Dubuque’s Battle of the Bluff, She also was second in the weight throw with a mark of 15.73 meters, which ranks among the top 10 nationally in D-III.