Local briefs

Lee, Schwarm tops in NCAA

Wrestlers Spencer Lee of Iowa and Jay Schwarm of Northern Iowa topped NCAA postseason awards in the sport on Tuesday.

Lee, a junior who has won two national titles for the Hawkeyes, was named the Most Dominant Wrestler in NCAA Division I while Schwarm, a UNI senior from Bettendorf, was recognized for having the most falls among all Division I competitors.

Finishing 18-0 at 125, Lee scored an average of five team points per match to edge Mark Hall of Penn State, who finished the season averaging 4.7 points per match. Lee recorded nine technical falls and four pins for the Hawkeyes, scoring bonus points in all but one match.

Iowa's Alex Marinelli tied for 10th in the most dominant standings at 4.05 points per match. He led Iowa with eight falls among his 11 bonus-point victories.

The NCAA calculates its most dominant wrestler standings by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled.

Schwarm recorded 16 pins during his senior season at 125 for UNI, topping 2019 winner Matt Stencel of Central Michigan by two pins. Schwarm earned his pins in a combined total of 33 minutes, 10 seconds.

Augustana College's Freddy Terranova, a 149-pound senior, finished fifth nationally at the Division III level with 10 technical falls.

