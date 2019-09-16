Iowa, ISU kickoffs set
Starting times for football games involving Iowa and Iowa State on Sept. 28 were announced Monday.
Coming off of a bye week, the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes will host Middle Tennessee State at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN2.
The Cyclones travel to Baylor that day for their Big 12 opener. That game will have a 2:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised by either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2 with a determination made following this week's games.
Hawtoberfest will be Friday
The Greater Quad-Cities I Club will hold its Hawktoberfest on Friday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport.
The event, which includes musical entertainment, a live auction and silent auction and an appearance by former Iowa running back Lew Montgomery, begins at 6 p.m. with a bratwurst bar and beverages.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 10 and under. For reservations, contact Larry Koberg at 563-210-0935 or lkoberg@mchsi.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.
