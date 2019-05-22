Bees, Vikings begin nationals
Five athletes from men's and women's track and field programs at both Augustana and St. Ambrose begin national finals competition today.
The Vikings' Cody Wheeler, a senior from United Township, is the top-seeded entry among the group. He is seeded second in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division III Championships in Geneva, Ohio.
The Fighting Bees are led by a pair of No. 8 seeds at the NAIA Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Jack Reemtsma, a junior from Davenport Central, is seeded eighth in the men's 400 hurdles and Lani Hillard, a sophomore from Louisa-Muscatine, is the eighth seed in the women's long jump.
Veach begins USA trials
Taylor Veach, a freshman at Central DeWitt, is among 152 basketball players trying out beginning today for a spot on the USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team.
Veach joins JeMae Nichols of Cherokee, Iowa, as the only Iowa preps participating in trials that run through Monday at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Participants include 33 players invited by the USA Basketball Women's Development National Team Committee and another 119 who were accepted as applicant athletes.
Finalists for the team announced Monday will remain in Colorado Springs through May 31, when a 12-player roster will be determined for the United States team that will compete in the 2019 U16 FIBA Americas Championship on June 16-22 in Puerto Aysen, Chile.
