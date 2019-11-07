Hawkeyes' Duncan semifinalist
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented to the top kicker in college football.
The junior leads the nation with 19 made field goals in 22 attempts, including connecting on 10-of-12 attempts from 40 yards and beyond. The list of semifinalists will be trimmed to three finalists on Nov. 25.
Storm place Kacerosky on IR
The Quad-City Storm placed defenseman Sean Kacerosky on 21-day injured reserve Thursday.
Kacerosky suffered what head coach Dave Pszenyczny termed a "middle body injury" earlier in the week.
Kacerosky has one assist through five games with the Storm.
Bandits' McNeil receives honor
Julia McNeil, the box office manager for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, was named Thursday by Minor League Baseball as one of four recipients of Women in Baseball Leadership Scholarships.
The scholarship allows McNeil to attend baseball's winter meetings in San Diego where she will be part of the Women in Baseball Leadership event on Dec. 10.
McNeil earned the honor after streamlining the River Bandits' ticket operations, maximizing data analytics opportunities and tripling year-over-year sales in her department.
Top racquetball players come to Q-C
A record 72 racquetball players from eight states are expected to participate in the sixth annual Marigold Resources Quad-City Open tournament Saturday and Sunday at the Eldridge Recreation & Fitness Center.
There will be 16 players competing in the International Racquetball Tour Pro division, along with singles and doubles amateur divisions as well. Players must have been pre-registered to participate.
Spectators can attend for free, and lunch will be served both days for $5.
Play is expected to run from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, email tournament director Josh Paul at joshpaul1982@gmail.com or call 563-529-3462.
Bees on a roll entering Q-C tourney
The men's and women's bowling teams from St. Ambrose will both carry top-10 national rankings into the Leatherneck Classic this weekend in the Quad-Cities.
The Fighting Bees' women's team is ranked second nationally, and the men are ranked ninth before the start of the tournament hosted by Western Illinois which brings 46 men's teams and 35 women's teams to four bowling centers in the Quad-Cities.
Women's varsity teams will compete beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. on Sunday at Big River Bowling in Davenport while men's varsity teams will start Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday and 8 a.m. at Highland Park Bowl in Moline.
Junior varsity men's competition will be held Leisure Lanes in Davenport starting at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday while junior varsity women's competition is scheduled for High Five Lanes in Bettendorf beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
