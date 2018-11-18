Hawkeyes' Epenesa shares honor
Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa earned Big Ten defensive player of the week honors for the second time this season Monday, sharing the award with Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman.
Epenesa recorded a career-high eight tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss, and broke up a pass during the Hawkeyes' 63-0 win at Illinois.
Also, in a span of just over two minutes, he forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown, recorded a sack and blocked a punt.
Gustafson repeats Big Ten award
Iowa's Megan Gustafson was named Monday as the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week, the second time in as many weeks the senior post player has won the honor.
Gustafson averaged 24.5 points, 11 rebounds and shot 84.6 percent from the field last week in wins over Western Kentucky and North Carolina Central. Her work for the Hawkeyes, who climbed one spot to 12th in this week's Associated Press poll, included setting a Big Ten record with a 13-for-13 shooting performance in the road win at Western Kentucky.
Big 12 recognizes Carleton
Iowa State guard Bridget Carleton was named the women's basketball player of the week in the Big 12, averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5.5 assists in wins over Auburn and Miami to earn MVP honors in the Preseason WNIT.
The senior scored the game-winning basket and denied Auburn a chance to tie with a block in the semifinal before scoring 15 points in Sunday's title game against Miami.
Big 12 honors Horton-Tucker
Iowa State freshman Talen Horton-Tucker has been named Big 12 co-newcomer of the week following his 26-point effort last week against Texas Southern.
The Chicago native was 5 for 9 from 3-point range and also reached career highs in rebounds (5) and steals (4).
