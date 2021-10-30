Local briefs

Lee wins opening bout
Vershaun Lee of Rock Island won his first bout Saturday at the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.
Lee, who won national Golden Gloves and Junior Olympics championships earlier this year, scored a second-round knockout against Blessing Waldropt of Trinidad and Tobago in the light welterweight (139 pounds) division.
He now will face Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz Gomez of Cuba on Monday. Cruz Gomez advanced with a unanimous decision over Nicollas de Jesus of Brazil.
Viking men picked fifth
Highly ranked in national pre-season polls, the Illinois Wesleyan University men's basketball team was voted as the favorite by CCIW coaches to win this season's title with first-year Augie head coach Tom Jessee's squad picked to finish fifth.
The Titans (8-1) narrowly won the poll with 59 points and four first place votes following the program's first CCIW Tournament Championship last season. IWU opens this season ranked fourth in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 poll.
Elmhurst (7-3) and Wheaton (12-1) tied for second in the coaches' poll with 56 points. The Bluejays picked up three first place votes from the coaches and will enter the season ranked 10th in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25. The Thunder picked up two first place coaches' votes and open the season ranked sixth by D3hoops.com.
Those ranked teams were followed in the poll by North Central (5-5; 42 points), Augustana (7-5; 34 points), Carthage (5-7; 30 points), Carroll (5-8; 21 points), North Park (3-11; 17 points), and Millikin (1-12; nine points).
Augie women tabbed sixth
The Augustana College women's basketball team was selected to finish sixth in the upcoming CCIW race that is loaded with nationally ranked teams. Those results were from a vote of league coaches.
Coach Mark Beinborn's club (4-6, 4-5 CCIW) finished sixth in the shortened 2020-21 season.
Millikin was picked by league coaches to win the 2021-22 league crown in the coaches poll. The Big Blue (11-3, 8-3 last season) garnered seven first-place votes and 63 points. Coach Olivia Lett's squad opens the season ranked 22nd in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25.
Defending champ Wheaton (11-1, 11-1) came in second in the coaches' poll with 58 points including two first place votes. The Thunder enter the season ranked 11th in the D3hoops.com Preseason Top 25 after finishing last season ranked seventh nationally.
Illinois Wesleyan (6-4) and North Park (9-5) tied for third in the poll with 45 points each. They were followed by Carroll (7-6; 34 points), Augustana (4-6; 26 points), Carthage (4-10; 23 points), North Central (4-10; 18 points), and Elmhurst (2-11; 12 points).