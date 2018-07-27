Fant named to Camp list

Iowa tight end Noah Fant was named Friday to the watch list for the Walter Camp Award, presented annually to the top player in college football.

The junior from Omaha, Nebraska, is one of 50 players on the preseason list for college football's fourth-oldest individual award.

Fant led all tight ends in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 11 touchdown receptions and an average of 16.5 yards per catch last season. He also was second among Iowa players with 30 receptions.

