local briefs

Hawkeyes to host North Carolina

The University of Iowa basketball team will host perennial power North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The game will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU with exact times and networks for all games being announced at a later date. The remainder of Iowa’s schedule, other than a previously announced Dec. 19 game against Gonzaga, also has yet to be announced.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Hawkeyes and the Tar Heels with Iowa having won three of the four previous games, including home-and-home victories in 1989 and 1990. North Carolina’s only win came in the championship game of the 2004 Maui Invitational in a season in which the Tar Heels eventually won the national title.

Iowa has won five of its last seven games in the Challenge, including a 60-55 victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill in 2014. It has won its last three home games in the event.

Illinois also will face one of the ACC’s elite teams. It will go on the road to play Duke, also on Dec. 8. Among the other marquee matchups are Michigan State at Virginia and Louisville at Wisconsin.

Bees restrict fans at hoops games