ISU tour to visit Quad-Cities

Iowa State coaches Matt Campbell, Steve Prohm, Bill Fennelly, Christy Johnson-Lynch and Kevin Dresser will join ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard when the Iowa State Tailgate Tour visits Bettendorf on May 20.

The tour, which is open to the public free of charge, will be held in the Isle Center Ballroom beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Vikings' Krall earns honor

Augustana midfielder Erick Krall was named Tuesday as a second-team all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selection in men's lacrosse.

The senior from Oswego, Illinois, recorded 10 caused turnovers and 27 ground balls in addition to scoring three goals for the Vikings, who open CCIW tourney play tonight at Illinois Wesleyan.

Augie duo named all-league

Christina McCabe and Carla Bennett, seniors on the Augustana women's lacrosse team, were named Tuesday as all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections. Both were chosen to the second team.

McCabe, an attacker from Park Ridge, Illinois, led the Vikings with 49 goals and 66 points this season and tied Bennett for the team lead with 17 assists.

Bennett, a midfielder from South Holland, Illinois, led the Vikings with 80 draw controls and 22 caused turnovers and finished second in ground balls and fourth with 29 goals.

