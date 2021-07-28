local briefs

Iowa's Taylor is on Guy list

Iowa sophomore Tory Taylor was named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football.

Taylor was a semifinalist for the award last season while earning first-team all-Big Ten honors and being recognized as the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten punter of the year.

He averaged 44.6 yards on 32 punts last season, depositing 17 inside the 20-yard line and driving nine 50 or more yards including a long of 61 yards.

Augie unveils basketball schedule

The Augustana College men's basketball team released its schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.

The Vikings, in their first season under new coach Tom Jessee, will open with a Nov. 6 road game at UW-Oshkosh, then will play their home opener six days later, on Nov. 12, against the University of Dubuque.

Augustana is coming off an abbreviated 2020-21 season in which it went 7-5 and was defeated in the second round of the CCIW Tournament. In 2019-20, Augie ended 18-8 with a 12-4 mark in league play.

Academic honors for two Bees