local briefs

Feuerbach joins Hawkeyes

With paperwork final, Iowa State transfer Kylie Feuerbach is now a member of the Iowa women's basketball program.

"We are thrilled to have Kylie join our Hawkeye family," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a statement formally announcing the roster addition. "She will add depth at the guard position and give us a defensive boost."

The sophomore from Sycamore, Ill., started in 24 of the Cyclones' 28 games last season, averaging 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Feuerbach teamed with Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark and Megan Meyer on the All-Iowa Attack team which won a national title in 2018 at the Nike EYBL tournament and finished as the national runner-up in 2019.

Tucker to play at Green Bay

Former Rock Island High School basketball star Randy Tucker will take his talents to Division I Wisconsin-Green Bay this season.

The 6-foot-4 guard revealed his decision on Twitter on Thursday, announcing “Blessed with the opportunity to continue my journey with UW-Green Bay.’’

Tucker averaged 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and shot 38.8% from 3-point range last season at Vincennes Junior College. The Trailblazers finished 17-7 and advanced to the NJCAA national tournament, losing to Holmes (Miss.) in the opening round despite a team-leading 14 points by Tucker.

