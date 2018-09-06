Iowa closes grass lots
Because of excessive rain in Iowa City this week, two grass parking lots normally used for football parking at Iowa will be closed for Saturday's game against Iowa State.
Iowa announced Thursday that the Finkbine Golf Course Driving Range and Lower Finkbine grass lots will not be available for parking this weekend.
Muddy Water Duals moved to Augie
The second annual Muddy Water Duals, a wrestling competition between Iowa and Illinois, is expanding to 12 teams and moving to Augustana College's Carver Center this winter.
The day-long tournament will be held Saturday, Dec. 22. The Iowa side will be represented by Assumption, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West and Pleasant Valley. The Illinois side has Alleman, Geneseo, Moline, Rock Island, Sterling and United Township.
Illinois won last year's inaugural event that was held at Davenport North.
NAIA honors Ambrose runner
St. Ambrose women's cross country runner Ashley Plumb has been named by the NAIA as its national women's cross country athlete of the week.
The senior from Macomb, Illinois, was named Wednesday as the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference athlete of the week in the sport, broke her own school record in the 5K last week with a time of 18 minutes, 31 seconds at the St. Francis Twilight Invite last Friday in Joliet, Illinois.
She broke the previous record she set at the 2017 NAIA Championships by 11 seconds while helping the Bees to a third-place finish as a team.
Vikings' Loeffler earns CCIW award
Melanie Loeffler, a junior on the Augustana women's golfer, has been named as the player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The Homer Glen, Illinois, native finished with rounds of 78 and 76 to place second in medalist play at the Highland Classic hosted by the Vikings last weekend in Rock Island.
Hot start gives Timm recognition
Annie Timm of Augustana has been named as the women's tennis player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The sophomore from Crystal Lake, Illinois, went 3-0 while winning the No. 1 singles flight at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Invitational, including a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 14-12 win over Grinnell's Abby Nielsen in the championship match.
