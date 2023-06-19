Iowa State taking foreign trip

For the first time in four years, the Iowa State men's basketball team will take a foreign trip this summer. The Cyclones will head to the Bahamas on Aug. 4-10 and will play three games over the six-day stay.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to play three challenging opponents during our time in the Bahamas,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement. “The trip will provide us with quality games against international teams preparing for the FIBA World Cup. It will also help our team grow closer as we start our journey to next season.”

Iowa State will play the Bahamas Select Team, Zalgiris-2 and Obras Basket during the trip. Zalgrisis-2 is based out of Lithuania and Obras Basket is based out of Argentina.

This will be the fifth overall summer trip the Cyclones are taking. They went to Italy twice in 2011 and 2019, traveled to Mexico back in 2004 and made the trek to Spain in 2015.

DIRTcar Summer Nationals coming to Davenport

Davenport Speedway will host the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Wednesday. It will be the seventh time the Summer Nationals will be held in the Quad Cities.

Grandstand tickets are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for children for Wednesday's race, which is the only stop in Iowa on the Summer Nationals tour. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $20 for children.

IMCA Late Models and IMCA SportsMods will also run on Wednesday.

Friday's program will feature the Sprint Invaders, the only appearance from them in the Q-C this year.