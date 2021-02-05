Local briefs

Clark named to Staley list

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark was named Friday to the late-season watch list for the Dawn Staley Award, presented by the Phoenix Club of Philadelphia to the most outstanding collegiate guard in women's college basketball.

Four finalists for the honor will be announced in mid-March for the award presented to a player who exemplifies the skills Staley possessed, ball handling, scoring, the ability to distribute and a will to win.

Clark currently ranks fourth nationally with 102 assists and ranks fifth in the country with 384 points during Iowa's 10-5 season. She currently ranks fifth nationally with a scoring average of 25.6 points per game and is eighth with an average of 6.8 assists per game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0