Local briefs

Valley postpones fall seasons

Citing continuing uncertainty about the ability to play a full season safely because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of NCAA championship opportunities, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Friday it has postponed conference schedules and championships in all of its fall sports.

The decision impacts men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams throughout the conference.

In making its announcement, league officials indicated they will continue to evaluate the possibility of those sports competing in the spring of 2021.

The Missouri Valley will allow its fall sports teams to participate in nonconference competition, practices, strength and conditioning sessions and team meetings during the fall consistent with institutional policies and public health guidelines.

