Local briefs

ISU reports low COVID numbers
Iowa State reported a positivity rate of 0.13% in the 743 tests for COVID-19 administered to ISU student-athletes and athletic staff members during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4.
From a testing pool of 516 athletes and 227 staff members, one positive test was recorded.
Since Iowa State began its testing program for the coronavirus on June 8, it has reported 59 positive tests among 4,941 tests, a 1.19% positivity rate.
Iowa Wesleyan rejoins NAIA
Following approval by the NAIA Council of Presidents on Tuesday, Iowa Wesleyan will rejoin the organization on July 1, 2021.
The Mount Pleasant, Iowa, institution currently offers 18 sports programs and is in discussions about conference membership. Iowa Wesleyan has competed as an NCAA Division III institution since leaving the NAIA following the 2011-12 academic year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!