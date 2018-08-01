Valley recognizes UNI's Neal, Western trio
Northern Iowa linebacker Rickey Neal and three players from Western Illinois were named Wednesday the Missouri Valley Football Conference preseason defense all-conference team.
Neal, a senior from Racine, Wisconsin, is shifting from defensive end to outside linebacker this season for the Panthers after leading the Missouri Valley with 9.5 sacks among 51 tackles a year ago.
He is joined on the first team by Leathernecks lineman Khalen Saunders, defensive back Justin Fitzpatrick and return specialist Steve McShane.
UNI's Xavier Williams, a sophomore defensive back from Burlington, earned second-team honors as did Western Illinois linebacker Quentin Moon.
The conference announced its preseason offense all-conference team on Tuesday.
76ers host tourney openers
The Quad-City 76ers semipro baseball team will be among three hosts for opening weekend play in the IABA state tourney, hosting games on Saturday and Sunday at Douglas Park in Rock Island.
Games are scheduled for noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. each day with the 76ers opening play on Saturday with a 2 p.m. game against Norway. The winner of that game takes the field again at 6 p.m.
