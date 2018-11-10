Q-C area trio leads Wartburg to league title

The Wartburg College football team clinched the American Rivers Conference title and a Division III playoff berth Saturday with a 47-28 win over Dubuque at Chalmers Field. Wartburg outscored Dubuque 27-7 in the second half to secure the win.

Wartburg quarterback Matt Sacia, a North Scott graduate, completed 25 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Sacia, with 91 career touchdown passes, surpassed Logan Schrader for the most completed passes in school history.

Dane Steidler, another North Scott alum, had four tackles and a second-half interception for the Knights. Jacob Kloft, a Maquoketa graduate, was Wartburg's leading tackler with nine stops, 2.5 for loss.

Wartburg (8-2, 7-1) will learn its first-round playoff opponent Sunday.

