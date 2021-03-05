Local briefs

Bees' Pieroni an NAIA All-American

St. Ambrose University sophomore Michaela Pieroni earned All-American honors Friday at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Yankton, S.D.

Competing in the 5,000-meter run, the Crystal Lake, Ill, native finished in eighth place in the race with a time of 17 minutes, 55.5 seconds.

Hawks picked fourth, Wallace noted

Opening the season today with the first game of a four-game series against preseason favorite Michigan, the University of Iowa baseball team is picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten Conference in a poll of the league's 13 coaches.

The Hawkeyes finished behind the Wolverines, Indiana and Ohio State in the poll, with Maryland and Illinois picked fifth and sixth.

Iowa's Trenton Wallace, an outfielder and pitcher who played at Davenport Assumption High School, was one of three Hawkeyes named to the Big Ten preseason honors list. The junior from Rock Island hit .529 and went 1-0 with 1.59 ERA in Iowa's shortened 2020 season.

Catcher Austin Martin and outfielder Ben Norman also represented Iowa on the honors list.

Orion's Awbry to Augie