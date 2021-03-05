Local briefs

Bees' Pieroni an NAIA All-American
St. Ambrose University sophomore Michaela Pieroni earned All-American honors Friday at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in Yankton, S.D.
Competing in the 5,000-meter run, the Crystal Lake, Ill, native finished in eighth place in the race with a time of 17 minutes, 55.5 seconds.
Hawks picked fourth, Wallace noted
Opening the season today with the first game of a four-game series against preseason favorite Michigan, the University of Iowa baseball team is picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten Conference in a poll of the league's 13 coaches.
The Hawkeyes finished behind the Wolverines, Indiana and Ohio State in the poll, with Maryland and Illinois picked fifth and sixth.
Iowa's Trenton Wallace, an outfielder and pitcher who played at Davenport Assumption High School, was one of three Hawkeyes named to the Big Ten preseason honors list. The junior from Rock Island hit .529 and went 1-0 with 1.59 ERA in Iowa's shortened 2020 season.
Catcher Austin Martin and outfielder Ben Norman also represented Iowa on the honors list.
Orion's Awbry to Augie
Ashley Awbrey, a multi-sport standout at Orion High School has announced her plans to attend Augustana College this fall and join coach Kelly Bethke’s volleyball program.
A 5-foot-4 setter and defensive specialist, Awbrey helped coach Jack Wheeler’s Chargers post a 37-2 record and reach the elite eight of the IHSA Class 2A state tournament as a junior in 2019. She finished the season with 345 assists, 191 digs and 38 service aces and earned All-Three Rivers Conference honorable mention.
Awbrey hit .312 with two homers for Coach Sarah Frenell’s Orion softball squad as a sophomore in 2019. She also played golf for the Chargers.
The OHS honor roll member is anticipating majoring in elementary education.