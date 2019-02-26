Lancers, Irish learn state tourney foes
North Scott's boys basketball team was given the No. 2 seed Wednesday in the Class 4A eight-team state tournament field.
The Lancers (22-1) will play seventh-seeded Ames (17-4) in a quarterfinal at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. The winner of that game faces either third-seeded Cedar Falls or sixth-seeded Sioux City East.
Clinton Prince of Peace, making its first trip in 25 years, was awarded the three seed in 1A. The Irish (20-3) play Remsen St. Mary's at 1 p.m. Monday in a quarterfinal.
Bees top their seeds in relays
In the only event scheduled for the opening day of the NAIA Swimming and Diving Championships at Columbus, Georgia, St. Ambrose men's and women's 800-yard freestyle relays finished higher than their seeds Wednesday.
The Fighting Bees men's team of Nathan Kuszynski, Ryan Warrick, Victor Del Rio Foces and Justin Fales took 12th place with a time of 7 minutes, 2.59 seconds, three spots ahead of where they were seeded and giving St. Ambrose 10 team points.
Shaving 26 seconds off of its seed time with a finish of 8:19.39, the 23rd-seeded women's relay of Catie Schimmelpfenning, Maria Quilty, Bethany Anderson and Kelly Baughman finished 17th.
Augie hires interim volleyball staff
Following the in-season resignation of Augustana men's volleyball coach Mark Lau, Joshua Zolecki has been named the interim head coach and Mike Ducey the interim assistant coach of the Vikings program.
Zolecki has been an assistant coach at Augustana the past two seasons, and Ducey most recently spent six seasons as the head girls volleyball coach at Moline High School.
Augustana director of athletics Mike Zapolski said the full-time men's volleyball coaching position will be posted in mid-March with plans to fill the job around May 1.
Vikings' Grannemann honored
Ryan Grannemann, a senior on the Augustana baseball team, was named Wednesday as the hitter of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The catcher from McHenry, Illinois, hit .591 with 13 hits, nine RBIs, two doubles and one home run to help the Vikings start the season at 6-0 with wins at the Russmatt Invitational in Winter Haven, Florida.
UNI's Green honored by Valley
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Panthers to victories over Valparaiso and Missouri State.
USA Softball to meet Sunday
The 2019 USA Softball of Illinois will hold its state meeting Sunday at the Camden Centre, 2701 1st St. East in Milan. Anyone interested in umpiring USA Softball during the upcoming season is urged to attend.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m., followed by the meeting from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Doug Humphrey at 309-373-5441 or dhumphrey@mchsi.com.
Storm release Misovic
The Quad-City Storm released defenseman Ondrej Misovic Wednesday. Misovic did not tally a point and had a minus-12 rating in 19 games with the Storm this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.