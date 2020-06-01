local briefs

Nine locals in preseason ratings
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason softball rankings Monday. There was plenty of eastern Iowa flavor.
Five Mississippi Athletic Conference programs and four other area schools are in the five-class rankings.
Davenport Assumption, aiming for a record fourth consecutive state crown, begins the summer No. 1 in Class 3A. North Scott, last year's state runner-up in 4A, is second in that classification. Pleasant Valley is ranked eighth in 5A, while Muscatine and Bettendorf are 12th and 15th, respectively.
Louisa-Muscatine, last year's state runner-up in 3A, is No. 2 in 2A. Central DeWitt (15th, 4A), West Liberty (8th, 3A) and Northeast (13th, 2A) also are in the rankings.
Teams can begin games June 15.
Vikings' Glatz, Wajner honored
A pair of women's track standouts at Augustana College were named Monday to the NCAA Division III academic all-district team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Madi Glatz, a senior from Morton, Ill., and Sofia Wajner, a senior from Naples, Fla., were selected to the 11-person District 7 team that encompasses D-III programs in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Glatz is a two-time first team selection while Wajner was honored for the first time.
A 3.80 student in secondary education and English, Glatz was a team captain in both volleyball and track and field for the Vikings. She took sixth in the CCIW in the triple jump and was seventh in the 400-meter run.
Wajner, an English major with a 3.75 grade-point average, recorded the fifth-fastest time ever for an Augustana competitor in the 200 during the 2020 indoor season. She ranks in the Vikings' top 10 all-time in four indoor events and two outdoor events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!