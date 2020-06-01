local briefs

Nine locals in preseason ratings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released its preseason softball rankings Monday. There was plenty of eastern Iowa flavor.

Five Mississippi Athletic Conference programs and four other area schools are in the five-class rankings.

Davenport Assumption, aiming for a record fourth consecutive state crown, begins the summer No. 1 in Class 3A. North Scott, last year's state runner-up in 4A, is second in that classification. Pleasant Valley is ranked eighth in 5A, while Muscatine and Bettendorf are 12th and 15th, respectively.

Louisa-Muscatine, last year's state runner-up in 3A, is No. 2 in 2A. Central DeWitt (15th, 4A), West Liberty (8th, 3A) and Northeast (13th, 2A) also are in the rankings.

Teams can begin games June 15.

Vikings' Glatz, Wajner honored

A pair of women's track standouts at Augustana College were named Monday to the NCAA Division III academic all-district team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.