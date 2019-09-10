Storm sign Hein

The Quad-City Storm announced the signing of forward Fred Hein to their training camp roster Tuesday.

Hein, 29, played 13 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The North Reading, Massachusetts native also played in 40 games with the Danville Dashers in the Federal Hockey League, scoring 28 goals and adding 27 assists.

Hein, the 17th player signed to the Storm's training camp roster, also played three seasons in Sweden following a college career that included stops at Division III University of New England and Becker College.

