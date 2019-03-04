Big 12 honors Carleton
Iowa State's Bridget Carleton was named Monday as the co-Big 12 women's basketball player of the week.
The guard averaged 25 points and 11.5 rebounds in wins over Texas and Texas Tech last week, the third straight week the ISU senior has earned Big 12 honors.
Carleton, who shared the award with Jordan Moore of TCU, has won the award six times this season.
Three Hawkeyes earn No. 2 pre-seeds
Iowa wrestlers Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto and Alex Marinelli have each earned the No. 2 seed in their respective weight classes for this weekend's Big Ten Championships.
Pre-seeds for the two-day tournament that begins Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis were announced Monday with Lee, 16-2 at 125 pounds, seeded behind Northwestern's Isaiah Rivera, DeSanto, 16-2 at 133, seeded behind Stevan Micic of Michigan and Marinelli, 20-0 at 165, seeded behind Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State.
Iowa wrestlers earned pre-seeds in all 10 weight classes, with Pat Lugo at 149 and Jacob Warner at 197 seeded third, Kaleb Young at 157 and Cash Wilcke at 184 seeded fifth, Max Murin seventh at 141, Sam Stoll eighth at 285 and Mitch Bowman 10th at 174.
Complete brackets will be announced Friday following a coaches meeting.
Storm shuffle roster
The Quad-City Storm traded the rights for forward Danny Cesarz to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for defenseman Brian Rowland and forward Sam Wilbur, then traded the rights for Wilbur to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for defenseman Paul Fregeau.
The Storm also released Bryan Hovanec and Dominick Horvath from their amateur contracts.
Rowland has played in 41 games this season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Fregeau has scored one goal and added five assists in 42 games for the Marksmen.
Cesarz never played for the Storm after being acquired from the Knoxville Ice Bears last month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.