local briefs

IHSAA shakes up wrestling postseason

Changes are coming to Iowa high school wrestling next winter. The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday that Class 1A and 2A sectional tournaments will be eliminated, leaving just district tournaments in all three classes to determine individual state qualifiers.

The IHSAA will move the state dual team tournament, held the day before the traditional tournament since 2012, to the first Saturday in February — the same day as sectionals were conducted in the past.

Also, the number of individual state qualifiers will increase from 16 to 24 at each weight class for all three classifications.

A location has not yet been announced for the state dual team tournament. The individual tournament will be Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced earlier this month its inaugural state wrestling tournament will be Feb. 2-3 at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Hawkeyes take Big Ten awards

The University of Iowa's Peyton Williams and Connor Schultz were named Wednesday as the Big Ten Conference baseball player and pitcher of the week, respectively.

Williams, a sophomore first baseman, hit .600 during a 3-1 week for the Hawkeyes. He hit for the cycle in a win over Bradley and finished with six RBIs and seven runs as Iowa won two of three games vs. eighth-ranked Rutgers.

A senior from Cedar Falls, Schultz pitched eight shutout innings in a 12-2 win at Rutgers, allowing two hits, striking out six and walking one batter in the series-clinching victory.

Bees duo sweeps CCAC honors

For the second time this season, St. Ambrose University track & field athletes Will Reemtsma and Mick Saloninas swept weekly Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference awards.

Reemstma (Jr., Davenport Central HS) was named the CCAC track athlete of the week after finishing in the top three in four events last weekend at the Augustana Meet of Champions. He set a nationals A standard while winning the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 52.37 seconds, the fifth fastest in the NAIA this season, and set a B standard in the 110 hurdles with a runner-up effort in 14.8 seconds.

Saloninas (Jr., Downers Grove, Ill.) set nationals A standards while winning the shot put with a toss of 54 feet, 5.25 inches and the discus with a best of 165-8.

CCIW honors Augie's Schoeck

Augustana College junior Lily Schoeck was named Wednesday as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women's tennis player of the week.

The former Rock Island Alleman prep went 2-0 during a match against Luther on Sunday, winning at No. 1 singles and teaming with Caitlyn Hanulikova to win at No. 1 doubles.

Vikings' Hermange recognized

Freshman Arthur Hermange of the Augustana College men's tennis team was named Wednesday as the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin player of the week.

The native of Saclay, France, won both of his matches in a dual against Elmhurst last week, winning at No. 1 singles and teaming with Leonardo Panosso for a win at No. 1 doubles.

