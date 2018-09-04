Iowa, UNI sold out
Iowa announced Wednesday that the Hawkeyes' Sept. 15 home football game against Northern Iowa is sold out.
It was previously announced sellouts for this Saturday's 4 p.m. game against Iowa State and a Sept. 22 game with Wisconsin, making it the first time since 2012 that Iowa has sold out three consecutive home games.
QC Illini Club plans bus trip
The Quad-City Illini Club is planning a bus trip to Illinois' homecoming football game against Purdue on Oct. 13.
The charter bus will depart from Moline at 9 a.m. and the $120 cost includes a continental breakfast, transportation, a buffet lunch, time to enjoy Grange Grove, a game ticket in the West Main section, a dinner box on the return trip and a $10 contribution to the club's non-profit fund which awards scholarships to Quad-City area high school seniors.
Trip details and registration can be obtained by reaching club vice president John Kustes by phone at (309) 281-1917 or by email at jtkustes@gmail.com. There is a registration deadline of Sept. 12.
ISU hoops schedule set
The Big 12 announced its men's conference basketball schedule Wednesday, finalizing the 2018-19 schedule for an Iowa State team which will open league play Jan. 2 at Oklahoma State.
The Cyclones' first conference home game comes three days later when Kansas visits Hilton Coliseum for a 4 p.m. game to be televised by ESPN2.
All 18 of ISU's Big 12 contests will be televised on the ESPN family of network and three games, at Kansas on Jan. 21, at Oklahoma on Feb. 4 and at home against Oklahoma on Feb. 25, remain under consideration for Big Monday telecasts on ESPN.
