Three Bees named all-CCAC
Although an injury cut short her senior season, St. Ambrose guard Aubrie Carlisle was one of three Fighting Bees to receive all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors in women's basketball.
In awards announced following Monday night's conference championship game, Carlisle was named to the second team and seniors Hailey Cook and Candace Finnin received honorable mention.
Regarded as the team's top defender, Carlisle held her defensive assignment below her scoring average in 11 of the 13 full CCAC games she played, including at least five points below that average eight times.
The 5-foot-8 guard from Carthage, Illinois, averaged 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists per game.
Cook, a forward from Moline, averaged 11.2 points and was second on the St. Ambrose team with 5.4 rebounds per game.
A forward from Mokena, Illinois, Finnin led the Bees in scoring at 11.8 points per game. She also averaged 3.9 rebounds and led St. Ambrose with 35 blocked shots.
Big Ten honors Iowa's Lugo
Iowa wrestler Pat Lugo was named Tuesday as the Big Ten wrestler of the week.
The 149-pound junior was honored for his 7-4 win over sixth-ranked Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State in Sunday's dual. It was the first win over a top-six opponent this season for Lugo, who moved up three spots in national rankings to ninth after winning his seventh straight match and improving to 15-6.
Augie hires interim volleyball staff
Following the in-season resignation of Augustana men's volleyball coach Mark Lau, Joshua Zolecki has been named the interim head coach and Mike Ducey the interim assistant coach of the Vikings program.
Zolecki has been an assistant coach at Augustana the past two seasons and Ducey most recently spent six seasons as the head girls volleyball coach at Moline High School.
Augustana director of athletics Mike Zapolski said the full-time men's volleyball coaching position will be posted in mid-March with plans to fill the job around May 1.
UNI's Green honored by Valley
Northern Iowa’s AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Panthers to victories over Valparaiso and Missouri State.
USA Softball to meet Sunday
The 2019 USA Softball of Illinois will hold its state meeting Sunday at the Camden Centre, 2701 1st Street East in Milan. Anyone interested in umpiring USA Softball during the upcoming season is urged to attend.
Registration is from 8-9 a.m., followed by the meeting from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, contact Doug Humphrey at 309-373-5441 or dhumphrey@mchsi.com.
