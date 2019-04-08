Hawkeyes' Lee to be honored
Iowa sophomore Spencer Lee will be recognized today inside the House and Senate chambers at the Iowa State Capitol Building for winning his second straight NCAA wrestling championship.
The two-time 125-pound national champion will be honored as part of Hawkeye Caucus Day at the statehouse and Lee will join Iowa students, leaders, faculty and alumni from 30 Iowa colleges, departments and programs in participating in today's activities in Des Moines.
Buchanan named all-American
Tray Buchanan, a United Township graduate who played basketball last season at Des Moines Area Community College, was named Monday as a third-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II all-American.
The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who began his college career at North Dakota, led DMACC in scoring with an average of 19.4 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, 38 percent from 3-point range and 82 percent from the free throw line.
Buchanan also finished with 131 rebounds, 82 assists and a team-leading 73 steals for a Bears team which finished 22-10.
He was previously named as a first-team NJCAA all-Region XI selection.
