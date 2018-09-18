Governor's Cup races are Friday
The Davenport Speedway will host the 26th annual Iowa Governor’s Cup on Friday night on the quarter-mile dirt oval at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
The event will include the season finale of the Deery Brothers Summer Series for IMCA Late Models. Also racing will be IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods and Street Stocks.
Justin Kay of Wheatland is the two-time Governor’s Cup champion and he currently leads the Deery Brothers point standings.
Pit gates open at 3:30 p.m. with hot laps at 5:30 and racing to follow. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for students and seniors with children 12 and under free. Pit passes are $35.
