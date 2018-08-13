Pena inducted into Hall of Fame
Davenport’s Pat Pena was inducted into the Iowa Amateur Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Marshalltown.
He becomes part of the first father-and-son combination ever in the Hall of Fame, joining his late father, Alvino Pena.
Pat Pena has served as the head coach of Pena’s Davenport Boxing Club, now in its 50th year of existence, since 2011.
He boxed for 18 years, compiling an amateur record of 280-30 and winning three-time national Silver Gloves championships. He also won eight state Silver Gloves titles, six Junior Olympic state championships, four Junior Olympic regional titles and was the state Golden Gloves, state ABF and regional ABF champion three times each.
He also went 2-0 during a brief pro career, including a victory over Billy Pryor on the undercard of Michael Nunn’s world championship fight in the 1991 Rumble on the Riverbank at John O’Donnell Stadium in Davenport.
Nelson, Bailey, Smith on watch list
Iowa defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the watch list for the Ted Hendricks Award along with two players the Hawkeyes will face in the first two games of the coming season.
Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith and Iowa State’s JaQuan Bailey also made the watch list for the award, which honors the top defensive end in college football.
On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, school and community contributions, and academic preparedness are some qualities the award’s recipient must display. The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 12.
Nelson, a junior, started all 13 games last season and recorded a team-leading 7.5 sacks while earning third-team All-Big Ten honors. Bailey, also a junior, ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 7.0 sacks last season while Smith led the nation with 14 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss.
UNI ranked No. 12 in AFCA poll
Northern Iowa is ranked 12th in the American Football Coaches Association Preseason FCS poll that was released Monday.
The Panthers were 19th in the final poll last season after finishing with an 8-5 record.
Perennial Missouri Valley Football Conference power North Dakota State is No. 1 in the poll with fellow MVFC members South Dakota State third, Illinois State 20th and Youngstown State 24th.
UNI will open its season Sept. 1 at home against the No. 25 team, Montana.
ISU women move to 3-0 on tour
The Iowa State women's basketball team went to 3-0 in Costa Rica on Monday grabbing its second win over Ottawa 71-63.
Freshman Ashley Joens led the Cyclones with 29 points and six rebounds. Joining her in double figures were Ines Nezerwa with 13 points and Adriana Camber with 10.
Iowa State will travel to Los Sueños, Costa Rica, on Tuesday to finish out its foreign tour.
