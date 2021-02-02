Local briefs

Bees picked third in Mid-States
Three-time defending champion St. Xavier is picked to add to its collection of 16 consecutive victories in Midwest League play in the Mid-States Football Association.
The Cougars received six first-place votes in the league's annual preseason coaches poll which asks coaches to rank their competition without voting for their own teams.
Olivet Nazarene received the other first-place vote and followed the 36 points St. Xavier received with 28 points in the balloting.
St. Ambrose, returning five players including four on defense who received all-conference honors in 2019, received 26 votes while Roosevelt was fourth with 24. St. Francis (Ill.), Missouri Baptist and Trinity International rounded out the poll with 15, 12 and six votes respectively.
CCAC recognizes Bees' Williams
A career game for St. Ambrose senior Michael Williams led to the Fighting Bees' forward being named Tuesday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Williams hit 11-of-15 shots from the field and scored a career-high 32 points Saturday in a 93-92 victory at Lincoln, hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3-point range and 5-for-6 at the line. In two games last week, Williams averaged 23 points while shooting 66.7% from the field.
CCIW honors Augie swimmer
Augustana sophomore Jack Blumenfeld was named Tuesday as the men's swimmer of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
The Arlington Heights, Ill., native won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events and swam the backstroke leg of the winning 200-yard medley relay in the Vikings' dual at Wheaton on Saturday.
UNI women postponed
The Missouri Valley Conference has postponed this weekend's series of women's basketball games between Northern Iowa and Evansville at the McLeod Center because of COVID-19 issues within the Evansville program.
The league will work to reschedule games initially set to be played on Thursday and Friday at a later date.