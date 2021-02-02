Local briefs

Bees picked third in Mid-States

Three-time defending champion St. Xavier is picked to add to its collection of 16 consecutive victories in Midwest League play in the Mid-States Football Association.

The Cougars received six first-place votes in the league's annual preseason coaches poll which asks coaches to rank their competition without voting for their own teams.

Olivet Nazarene received the other first-place vote and followed the 36 points St. Xavier received with 28 points in the balloting.

St. Ambrose, returning five players including four on defense who received all-conference honors in 2019, received 26 votes while Roosevelt was fourth with 24. St. Francis (Ill.), Missouri Baptist and Trinity International rounded out the poll with 15, 12 and six votes respectively.

CCAC recognizes Bees' Williams

A career game for St. Ambrose senior Michael Williams led to the Fighting Bees' forward being named Tuesday as the men's basketball player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.