Local briefs

Bandits' Massey honored
Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Michael Massey has been named as one of nine Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award recipients for defensive excellence.
A fourth-round draft pick of the Royals organization out of Illinois, Massey led all minor-league second basemen with a career-best .989 fielding percentage over 81 games. He committed just three errors in 284 total chances and helped the River Bandits share the High-A Central League lead with 86 double plays.
Massey, the first Quad Cities player ever to win a minor-league gold glove, has committed just seven errors over 907.2 innings of work in two minor-league seasons.
Bees claim CCAC titles
St. Ambrose won its first-ever Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in women's soccer on Friday, rallying for a 2-1 victory over Trinity Christian in Palos Heights, Ill.
Tori Timerman scored the game-deciding goal in the 72nd minute of play after Kaitlyn Brunson forced a save from Trolls keeper Gillian Alberto. When Alberto was unable to secure the ball, Timerman gathered the rebound for the goal.
Riley Garcia scored the first goal for the Fighting Bees, answering a goal by Trinity Christian's Selah Hopkins with a shot from outside the box to tie the game at 1-1 at the 50:21 mark in the second half.
St. Ambrose (16-5-1) will receive its NAIA Championships assignment on Monday.
Reifert traded to Rays
Wilton graduate Evan Reifert, who split last season between low-A and high-A in the Milwaukee Brewers system, has been traded by the Brewers to the Tampa Bay Rays for major league infielder Mike Brosseau.
Reifert, who signed with the Brewers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft, pitched out of the bullpen in his debut season in 2021, compiling a 2.10 ERA and striking out 103 batters in 60 innings.
He finished 2021 particularly strong, striking out 17 and allowing just one earned run in eight September innings.