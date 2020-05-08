local briefs

Florida DB re-opens recruitment
Jordan Oladokun, a Florida high school cornerback who committed to Iowa last month, announced Friday that he was re-opening his recruitment.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior from Gaither High School in Tampa had committed to the Hawkeyes on April 14, but indicated that he planned to take his time in selecting his next college choice.
Oladokun's decision leaves Iowa with 14 known commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.
Lancers' Hamann picks Braves
Layne Hamann, an infielder on the North Scott baseball team, has announced his intentions to continue his career at Black Hawk College.
Hamann batted .302 with two doubles, 16 RBI and was perfect in eight stolen base attempts last season for the Lancers.
IBCA honors area coaches
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has recognized 10 Quad-City area high school and junior high coaches as the coach of the year in their respective districts.
In boys basketball at the high school level, Thom Sigel of Rock Island and Brad Storm of Geneseo were honored in Class 3A District 11, Ryan Hart of Galesburg was selected in Class 3A District 16, Andy Seay of Rockridge was named in Class 2A District 11 and R.J. Coffey of Fulton was recognized in Class 1A District 11.
In high school girls basketball, Jay Hatch of Riverdale was named the Class 2A District 11 coach of the year.
In junior high boys basketball, Matt McKay of Rockridge was named the 8AAA District 11 coach of the year, Josh Wheatley and Pete Cunico of Rockridge shared 7AAA District 11 coach of the year honors and Matt Clark of Kewanee Visitation was chosen as the 8A District 11 coach of the year.
Sherrard's Robert Chandler was selected as the 7AAA District 11 coach of the year in junior high girls basketball.
Geneseo grad promoted to head coach
After a quarter-century length apprenticeship as an assistant football coach at three schools, 1990 Geneseo graduate Corey Atwell has moved up to be the man in charge.
Having joined the staff at Grayslake North after 15 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Vernon Hills, Atwell was tapped to become North's head coach after the man who brought him on board, Sam Baker, left the Knights to take the head coaching job at Rolling Meadows.
A standout in football and wrestling with the Maple Leafs, capped with a sixth-place finish at 145 pounds at the '90 Class AA state tournament, the older brother of Kewanee athletic director Tim Atwell takes the direction of a Grayslake North squad that finished 5-5 and tied for third place in the Northern Lake County Conference, falling 51-6 in the first round to Class 6A semifinalist Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge.
