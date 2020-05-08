local briefs

In high school girls basketball, Jay Hatch of Riverdale was named the Class 2A District 11 coach of the year.

In junior high boys basketball, Matt McKay of Rockridge was named the 8AAA District 11 coach of the year, Josh Wheatley and Pete Cunico of Rockridge shared 7AAA District 11 coach of the year honors and Matt Clark of Kewanee Visitation was chosen as the 8A District 11 coach of the year.

Sherrard's Robert Chandler was selected as the 7AAA District 11 coach of the year in junior high girls basketball.

Geneseo grad promoted to head coach

After a quarter-century length apprenticeship as an assistant football coach at three schools, 1990 Geneseo graduate Corey Atwell has moved up to be the man in charge.

Having joined the staff at Grayslake North after 15 seasons as the offensive coordinator at Vernon Hills, Atwell was tapped to become North's head coach after the man who brought him on board, Sam Baker, left the Knights to take the head coaching job at Rolling Meadows.

A standout in football and wrestling with the Maple Leafs, capped with a sixth-place finish at 145 pounds at the '90 Class AA state tournament, the older brother of Kewanee athletic director Tim Atwell takes the direction of a Grayslake North squad that finished 5-5 and tied for third place in the Northern Lake County Conference, falling 51-6 in the first round to Class 6A semifinalist Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0