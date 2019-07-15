Liddle places second at Fargo
Bettendorf junior-to-be Griffin Liddle placed second in the 16U national wrestling freestyle finals Monday at Fargo, North Dakota.
Liddle, a Division I football recruit, lost to Illinois' Hayden Copass 11-1 in the championship match. Copass is ranked fourth in the country by FloWrestling at 285 pounds.
Still, Liddle was 5-1 for the tournament and outscored opponents 39-10. He collected three pins and a technical fall to earn all-American honors.
Liddle has been an Iowa state place winner each of the past two seasons, including a runner-up finish in February.
Iowa, ISU, Illinois players on lists
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley and defensive end A.J. Epenesa, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end DaQuon Bailey and Illinois running back Reggie Corbin were named Monday to preseason watch lists for college football awards.
Stanley, Purdy and Corbin were named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented to college football's player of the year while Epenesa and Bailey were named to the watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented to the top defensive player in the college game.
Iowa volleyball tickets available
Single-match tickets for the 2019 Iowa volleyball season are now available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets or by calling 800-424-2957.
Tickets to Iowa's 15 home matches are priced at $6 for adults. Tickets for youths ages 6-18 are priced at $3 for weekend matches and free for mid-week matches.
The Hawkeyes open their home schedule Sept. 6 against Colorado.
