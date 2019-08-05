Webber to stay at United Township

Several days after announcing his resignation as United Township's boys basketball coach and physical education teacher, Ryan Webber is staying put.

Webber said last week he was leaving UT for an assistant college coaching position.

But in a statement Monday, Webber said he will return to UT for his fifth season. The Panthers are 77-41 in his tenure, including a trip to the Elite 8 in the 2015-16 season.

"After further evaluation of my future this year and the difficulty I've had coming to terms with leaving my players, coaches and the UT family, my family and I have decided that we really want to stay Panthers," Webber said.

UNI starts with No. 18 ranking

The Northern Iowa football team is ranked 18th in the STATS preseason poll for the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Panthers were 23rd in the final poll last season and return 16 starters from a 7-6 team.

They are one of five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams ranked in the top 25. North Dakota State is No. 1 with South Dakota State third, Illinois State 15th and Indiana State 16th. South Dakota, Youngstown State and Western Illinois also received votes.

Augustana duo honored

Taylor Kies and Abigail Clark of the Augustana women's bowling team were named Monday to the all-academic team selected by the National Tenpin Coaches Association.

Kies, a junior from Oswego, Illinois, and Clark, a sophomore from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, were among 256 student-athletes in the sport honored nationwide for achieving a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher.

Kies has been the Vikings' most valuable player in the program's first two seasons, averaging a team-high 178.6, while Clark averaged 163.3 for Augustana last season.

