local briefs

Peoria's Neville top defenseman

The SPHL announced Monday that Peoria's Nick Neville was named as the defenseman of the year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Neville led all defensemen with 35 points, 29 assists and 13 power play assists and had a plus-21 rating, second in the league among defensemen.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native was one of two Rivermen players to skate in every game this season and was a runner-up for the award last season.

Overton is D-II All-American

Rock Island High School graduate Tyree Overton was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II All-America team following his senior season at St. Cloud State.

Each year the NWCA recognizes student-athletes based on their achievements in the national championship, however, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the championships were canceled. All-American honors were based on each wrestler's overall body of work.

A two-time national qualifier, Overton was 17-3 for the Huskies in 2019-20 and placed first in the 184-pound division at the 2020 NCAA DII Regional. St. Cloud State ended its season with a No. 1 ranking in the final D-II poll.