local briefs

Peoria's Neville top defenseman
The SPHL announced Monday that Peoria's Nick Neville was named as the defenseman of the year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
Neville led all defensemen with 35 points, 29 assists and 13 power play assists and had a plus-21 rating, second in the league among defensemen.
The Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native was one of two Rivermen players to skate in every game this season and was a runner-up for the award last season.
Overton is D-II All-American
Rock Island High School graduate Tyree Overton was named to the National Wrestling Coaches Association Division II All-America team following his senior season at St. Cloud State.
Each year the NWCA recognizes student-athletes based on their achievements in the national championship, however, this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the championships were canceled. All-American honors were based on each wrestler's overall body of work.
A two-time national qualifier, Overton was 17-3 for the Huskies in 2019-20 and placed first in the 184-pound division at the 2020 NCAA DII Regional. St. Cloud State ended its season with a No. 1 ranking in the final D-II poll.
Geneseo kicker going to Augie
Logan Hansen, a multi-sport athlete from Geneseo, plans to enroll at Augustana College and play for the Vikings’ football team.
Hansen earned varsity letters in three sports with the Maple Leafs. As a 6-foot, 195-pound placekicker, he converted 14 extra points and made field goals of 40 and 24 yards last fall as a senior.
He also lettered in soccer and was a sprinter on the Geneseo track team.
SAU duo makes second team
An abbreviated season didn't keep two St. Ambrose men’s volleyball players from earning postseason accolades.
Scott MacGillis and Jason Bageanis were named to the All-CCAC second team Monday.
The pair finished 1-2 on the team in kills in helping St. Ambrose finish 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the CCAC.
MacGillis, a senior from Wauwatosa, Wis., had 191 kills to become just the fifth player to top 1,000 career kills in program history. His total of 1,136 places him third on the school's all-time list.
Bageanis returned after missing most of last season due to injury to finish second to MacGillis with 127 kills. The redshirt freshman from Riverside, Ill., had just 42 hitting errors to finish with a .324 hitting percentage.
