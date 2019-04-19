Gustafson wins Honda award
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named Friday as the winner of the Honda Sports Award as the top woman in college basketball.
The Hawkeye senior led NCAA Division I women's basketball with a scoring average of 27.9 points per game and finished her collegiate career as Iowa's career scoring and rebounding leader.
She was selected for the honor from a group of finalists which included Asia Durr of Louisville, Sabrina Ionescu of Oregon and Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State.
Gustafson is now eligible for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year Award, which will be presented in June.
