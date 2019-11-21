Local briefs

North Scott opens season No. 1

The North Scott girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union preseason poll, released Friday.

The Lancers are coming off a 22-3 season, capped with their second state championship in the last three years. North Scott returns two starters from that team, including UNI commit and reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Grace Boffeli.

In Class 4A, Central DeWitt is ranked 11th after a 16-5 season. The Sabers return three starters from last year's team, including sophomores Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows.

Maquoketa is ranked 12th, returning two of its top three scorers from a 14-8 campaign.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bettendorf is ranked 15th in Class 5A. The Bulldogs return three starters from last year's 16-7 team, including junior Ashley Fountain, who averaged 9.9 points per game.

Bellevue Marquette is ranked fifth in Class 1A after a 22-3 year and a state semifinal appearance.

The top-ranked teams are Iowa City High in Class 5A, Sioux City Heelan in Class 3A, Cascade in Class 2A and Montezuma in Class 1A.

Vikings picked fifth in CCIW