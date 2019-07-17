IHSA has statewide TV network
The Illinois High School Association and digital broadcast partner the NFHS Network announced a new partnership with Quincy Media, Inc. that will create a statewide television and digital network to carry IHSA state Ffnal broadcasts live during the 2019-20 school year and will continue on for the 20-21 and 21-22 school years.
Quincy Media, Inc. is a privately owned family company that is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois with roots in the media business dating back to 1926.
Quincy Media’s over-the-air stations in Harrisburg (WSIL), Quincy (WGEM), Peoria (WEEK) and Rockford (WREX) are the foundation of the new network, while Nexstar stations will supplement Quincy Media’s coverage, where the games will return to WCIX in Champaign/Springfield and will air on KGCW in the Quad-Cities.
The new partnership will debut with the 2019 IHSA football playoff pairing show on Oct. 26, 2019, followed by the 2019 IHSA football state championship games live from Northern Illinois University’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, 2019.
Sargent, Corbin make list
Iowa running back Mekhi Sargent and Illinois' Reggie Corbin were named Wednesday to the watch list for the 2019 Doak Walker Award.
The award is presented annually to the top running back in college football. Sargent led the Hawkeyes in rushing last season with 745 yards on 159 carries in addition to recording 17 receptions for 156 yards while Corbin gained 1,085 yards last season on 128 carries for the Fighting Illini.
Bees top Scholar Teams list
For the third consecutive year, St. Ambrose has led the nation with 23 NAIA Scholar Teams.
The Fighting Bees men's soccer program had a team grade-point average of 3.443, fifth best in the nation, and the St. Ambrose football program finished sixth among programs in that sport with a team GPA of 3.065.
A total of 13 St. Ambrose teams finished with team GPAs of at least 3.25 and five of those teams — women's cross country, women's basketball, women's outdoor track and field, women's tennis and women's indoor track and field — posted GPAs of better than 3.50.
Vikings earn NCAA awards
A pair of 2019 Augustana graduates, men's track and field athlete Brandon Wilkerson and baseball player Mike Powers, have been awarded NCAA Postgraduate Scholarships.
They are the 40th and 41st Augustana athletes to receive the $7,500 grants since 1968.
Wilkerson, an all-American in the steeplechase from Stelle, Illinois, graduated with a 3.82 grade point average in mathematics and secondary education, while Powers, an all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin pitcher from Westmont, Illinois, finished his undergraduate work with a 3.93 GPA in accounting and business management.
