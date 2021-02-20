 Skip to main content
Local briefs
Big Ten adjusts hoops schedule

The Big Ten has made several changes to the league’s basketball schedule, including moving Iowa’s game at Michigan a week earlier.

The No. 11 Hawkeyes now will visit the No. 3 Wolverines next Thursday at 6 p.m. Iowa then will play Nebraska at home on March 4, on the date it originally was slated to play Michigan

The full list of changes:

Feb. 25: Iowa at Michigan, 6 p.m. (moved from March 4)

Feb. 25: Nebraska at Illinois, 6 p.m. (moved from Feb. 24)

Feb. 25: Northwestern at Minnesota, 8 p.m. (moved from Feb. 27)

Feb. 27: Minnesota at Nebraska, 6 p.m. (rescheduled from Jan. 20)

March 1: Rutgers at Nebraska, 6 p.m. (moved from Feb. 28)

March 2: Illinois at Michigan, 6 p.m. (rescheduled from Feb. 11)

March 2: Indiana at Michigan State, 7 p.m. (rescheduled from Jan. 17)

March 4: Michigan State at Michigan, TBD (rescheduled from Feb. 6)

March 4: Nebraska at Iowa (rescheduled from Jan. 24)

West victorious in Fightfest

Davenport’s Shawn West scored a unanimous decision over Jessie Addison of Indianapolis in the main event of the Friday Night Fightfest on Friday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

West improved his record to 6-2 while Addison dropped to 2-3-1.

Davenport middleweight Stephen Edwards upped his record to 15-1-1 with a split decision over Damion Hill. One judge had Hill winning every round but the other two scored it 39-37 in favor of Edwards.

Robert Calvin of Davenport scored a first-round knockout over Joseph Borys of Valparaiso, Ind., in his pro debut. Other boxers who won by TKOs on the 13-fight card were Mike Dahlman, Kenny Davis, Skyler Thompson and Chris Thompson.

