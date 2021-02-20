Local briefs

Davenport’s Shawn West scored a unanimous decision over Jessie Addison of Indianapolis in the main event of the Friday Night Fightfest on Friday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

West improved his record to 6-2 while Addison dropped to 2-3-1.

Davenport middleweight Stephen Edwards upped his record to 15-1-1 with a split decision over Damion Hill. One judge had Hill winning every round but the other two scored it 39-37 in favor of Edwards.

Robert Calvin of Davenport scored a first-round knockout over Joseph Borys of Valparaiso, Ind., in his pro debut. Other boxers who won by TKOs on the 13-fight card were Mike Dahlman, Kenny Davis, Skyler Thompson and Chris Thompson.

